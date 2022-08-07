StockNews.com Downgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

