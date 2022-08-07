Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.