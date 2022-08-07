Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
