FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.80. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.07%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

