FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $740.57 million, a P/E ratio of 229.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,564,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 410.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

