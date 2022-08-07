Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $84.28.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

