Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2250 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.