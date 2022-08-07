Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2250 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

