Research Analysts Set Expectations for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

