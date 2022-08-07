Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of CCRN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

