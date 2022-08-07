FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Issued By National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 14.2 %

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.86.

TSE BOS opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.59. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

