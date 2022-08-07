Definity Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DFY. Cormark raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.99. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$39.43.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

