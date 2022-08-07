Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reduced by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.4% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

