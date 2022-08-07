Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.74. 461,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,859,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Lyft Trading Up 16.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

