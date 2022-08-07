StockNews.com Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Sell

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

