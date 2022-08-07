Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cellectis stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

