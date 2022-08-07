Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

