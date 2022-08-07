Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $25.60

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Stock Down 9.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

