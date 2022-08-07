Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $25.60

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Fluor
In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Fluor Stock Down 9.1 %
Fluor stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.