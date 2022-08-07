Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $254.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.35.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $252.24 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

