Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$147.78

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.78.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$129.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$142.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.89.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

