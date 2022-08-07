Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$146.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$745,894.49. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$745,894.49. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,992.

RY stock opened at C$126.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.51. The stock has a market cap of C$177.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

