Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target at $61.75

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.10) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($56.70) to €46.00 ($47.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($67.01) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LNXSF opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

