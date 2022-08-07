Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 191,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 59,698 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

