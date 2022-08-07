Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) versus Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Head-To-Head Survey

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -5.34% -6.05% -2.80% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $290.77 million 0.77 -$14.83 million ($0.20) -13.35 Satellogic $4.25 million 118.57 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceragon Networks and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 110.67%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also uses microwave technology for ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency communication for wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

