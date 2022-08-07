Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $747.40

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $747.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($819.59) to €773.00 ($796.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($819.59) to €715.00 ($737.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

