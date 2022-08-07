Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $25.00

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of UPLD opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

