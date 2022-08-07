StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMSC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

AMSC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

