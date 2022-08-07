Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $779,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,384,179 shares of company stock worth $22,909,830. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

