Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.60 million.

TSE:AND opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

