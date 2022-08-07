Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.60 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.2 %
TSE:AND opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
