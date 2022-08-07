CarLotz (LOTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $0.60 on Friday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 118,039 shares of company stock valued at $56,498 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 6,516.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 977,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

