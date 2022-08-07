3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. 3D Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDD stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,662,937 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $77,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,552 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

