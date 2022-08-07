Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLTR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kaltura by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kaltura by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaltura by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaltura by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

