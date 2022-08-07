FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

ADUS opened at $93.36 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 524.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

