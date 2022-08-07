Westlake Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Westlake in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $22.12 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $6,523,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

