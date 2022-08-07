Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$191.40 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
