Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

Intact Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$191.40 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.