Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issued By William Blair

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sovos Brands in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.03. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $171,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

