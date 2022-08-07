Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

