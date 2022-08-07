SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.06) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

