Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

