Wedbush Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

GEO stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 285.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

