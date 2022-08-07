SunPower Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SunPower Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

SPWR stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

