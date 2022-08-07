Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

