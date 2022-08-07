Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lifted by KeyCorp

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,720 over the last ninety days. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

