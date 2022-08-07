Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.86) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $218.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

