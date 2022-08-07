Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

