Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.81.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at 1.79 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 1.70 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.