Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Stock Down 4.6 %

RM opened at $39.19 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $378.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.