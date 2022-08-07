ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
