ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

