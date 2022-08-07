Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Biocept Price Performance

BIOC opened at $1.05 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

