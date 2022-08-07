Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Biocept Price Performance
BIOC opened at $1.05 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.