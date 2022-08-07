NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $128.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

