Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $15.11

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 170.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,134,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 715,037 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 235,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

