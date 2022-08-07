Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.97 $16.05 million $0.39 35.51 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.58% 8.16% MSP Recovery N/A -44.30% -1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares First Advantage and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Advantage and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 4 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 79.30%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers. The company also offers LifeWallet, which helps first responders and healthcare providers to access patient medical histories. MSP Recovery, Inc. is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

