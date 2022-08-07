National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. National Health Investors has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.32-$4.42 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

